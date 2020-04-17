Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Trading Down 12.4%

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.64, 841,714 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 950,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.
Several brokerages have commented on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.
The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after buying an additional 2,125,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter worth about $20,316,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,140,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 541,144 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.
About Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
