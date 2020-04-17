Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Trading Down 12.4%

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.64, 841,714 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 950,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several brokerages have commented on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after buying an additional 2,125,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter worth about $20,316,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,140,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 541,144 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

