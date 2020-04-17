JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Boston Partners increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,039,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.46 on Thursday, reaching $87.33. 31,983,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,175,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.04. The firm has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

