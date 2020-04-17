JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,886 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 97,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,690 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 138,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

BATS JPST traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.16. 2,593,096 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

