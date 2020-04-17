KeyCorp Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $255.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, TH Capital raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.35.

Shares of BABA traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,278,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,020,013. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $541.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

