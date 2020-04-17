KickCoin (KICK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 718.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.02751819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00220490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exmo, HitBTC, Kucoin, CoinBene, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Bibox, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

