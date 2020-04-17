Klimatas (KTS) Trading 35.1% Higher This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 39.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $22,752.23 and $2,200.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 35.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00325654 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00416838 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014485 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006447 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005553 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 109.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.