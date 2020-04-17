Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter.

Shares of KRUS opened at $10.11 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 million and a P/E ratio of 37.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

