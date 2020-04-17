KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0487 on Major Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a market cap of $76,208.43 and $185.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

