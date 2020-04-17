Lightning Bitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $5.31 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $870,821.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00019347 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00599327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007829 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.