Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Gap Up to $6.58

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.58. Limelight Networks shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 2,721,200 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLNW shares. William Blair started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $818.43 million, a PE ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $121,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

