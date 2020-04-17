Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires 2,293 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 1.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $811,074,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,143,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,724. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.