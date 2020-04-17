Lincoln Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after buying an additional 260,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $928,038,000 after buying an additional 553,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $742,950,000 after buying an additional 156,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.44. 9,029,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

