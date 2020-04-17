Lincoln Capital Corp Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Nomura decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. 17,781,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,710,393. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

