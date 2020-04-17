Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 5,266 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $87.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,983,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,175,379. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $123.04. The stock has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

