Lincoln Capital Corp Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,121,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,995. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.67 and its 200-day moving average is $305.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

