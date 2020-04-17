Lincoln Capital LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.3% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.47.

LIN traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.13. 1,806,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.41.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

