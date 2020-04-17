Lincoln Capital LLC Acquires 399 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 5.8% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $11.29 on Thursday, hitting $321.56. 3,922,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,803. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

