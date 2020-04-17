Lincoln Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,737,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,765,914. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

