Lincoln Capital LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.45. 1,440,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,849. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

