Lincoln Capital LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $82.73. 1,745,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,116. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average of $81.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

