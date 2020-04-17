Lincoln Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 191.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $19,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,926,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Cowen boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $310.10. The company had a trading volume of 866,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,705. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

