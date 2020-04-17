Lincoln Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,103 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.3% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,925,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.99. 5,013,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,099. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

