Lincoln Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB stock traded down $4.55 on Thursday, hitting $111.95. 2,629,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,547. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.13.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

