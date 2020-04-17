Lincoln Capital LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

