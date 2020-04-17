Lincoln Capital LLC Purchases 9,848 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 0.8% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,314,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,202. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.16.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

