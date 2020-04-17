Lincoln Capital LLC Raises Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises 1.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,593,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.