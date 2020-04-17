Lincoln Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

