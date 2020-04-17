Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 106 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after buying an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after buying an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.50. 11,948,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,632,796. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average is $121.05. The company has a market cap of $298.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

