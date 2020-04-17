Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 10,699 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $15.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.99. 762,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,913. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $579.00 to $448.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.18.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,105 shares of company stock valued at $59,473,774. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.