Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 613 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up 0.8% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,966. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.56.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.