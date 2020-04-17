Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 94 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock traded up $9.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.61. 1,649,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

