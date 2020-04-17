Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of Lovesac stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,987. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.

LOVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

