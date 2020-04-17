MA Private Wealth Acquires 100 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Facebook were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.95.

FB stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,427,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,744,878. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.15. The company has a market capitalization of $502.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

