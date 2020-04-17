MA Private Wealth Buys 6,088 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MA Private Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,307,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 94,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 372,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 519,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 210,949 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.06. 32,110,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,943,203. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

