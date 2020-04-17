MA Private Wealth Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,898 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

