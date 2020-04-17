MA Private Wealth Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 5.2% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MA Private Wealth owned 0.64% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $302,000. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,227,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $4.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.30. 83,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,536. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.24. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $155.91 and a 52-week high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.