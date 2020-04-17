MA Private Wealth Has $43.30 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.7% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $256.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,970,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,692. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

