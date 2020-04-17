MA Private Wealth Has $468,000 Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Amgen were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,955. The stock has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.