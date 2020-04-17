MA Private Wealth Has $7.82 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MA Private Wealth grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.3% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,006 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,744,000 after purchasing an additional 188,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,537,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after buying an additional 2,295,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA remained flat at $$50.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 19,082,189 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.