MA Private Wealth Invests $1.40 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,169,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,917,258. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

