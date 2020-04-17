MA Private Wealth Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 0.6% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,137. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $30.33.

