MA Private Wealth Purchases New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,103. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.52.

