MA Private Wealth Sells 250 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MA Private Wealth reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,807,678,000 after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,536,000 after buying an additional 433,254 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,410,000 after acquiring an additional 85,394 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,175. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $192.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

