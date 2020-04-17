MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTSI. DA Davidson upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $23.94. 326,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.98. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $47,669.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.