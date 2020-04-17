Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million.

Shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNSB shares. TheStreet upgraded Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) news, Director Terry M. Saeger bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,460.00. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

