Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) shares dropped 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.22, approximately 575,821 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 552,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

MTW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $296.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at $672,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 39.1% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth about $7,498,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.