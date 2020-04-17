Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Marriott International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.39. 5,314,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.16.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

