Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $10.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.76. 11,398,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,618,339. The company has a market cap of $272.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,811 shares of company stock valued at $100,452,526 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

