Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLNX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $240,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $711,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,253,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLNX traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $124.64. 7,887,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,358. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average of $115.91. Mellanox Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $124.72.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

