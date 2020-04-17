Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,373 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,838,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

